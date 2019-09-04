Marshall man among 3 killed in Oklahoma crash

ANADARKO, OKLAHOMA (KLTV) - A Marshall man was one of three people killed in a head-on collision near Oklahoma City, according to the Associated Press.
The AP reported the crash occurred when a SUV crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 281, about 45 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, and crashed into a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the SUV, identified as Amanda Satoe, of Anadarko, Oklahoma, and her passenger, Joshua Westerman, of Marshall, were killed in the crash. The driver of the truck, identified as Larry Fitzgerald, of Lecanto, Florida, also died, according to the AP report.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.