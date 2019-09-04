Longview woman praises nephew’s quick thinking during apartment fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman said if it wasn’t for her quick-thinking nephew, she would have never known of a fire in her apartment building.
Carmia Pearson’s nephew warned her just in time.
“If it wasn’t for him, we would have fallen right through the floor,” Pearson said.
She was in her upstairs apartment Wednesday afternoon at Longview’s Town N’ Country Apartments when a fire started in the vacant apartment downstairs.
“I said, ‘something don’t smell right,’” she said.
She said if it wasn’t for a knock on the door, things may have been much different.
“My nephew ran up the stairs and beat on the door and said, ‘Y’all need to come out.’ By the time we opened the door, the smoke just hit us in the face,” she said.
That knock on the door came from Zae’quan Jones.
"I was walking down the stairs and the dude down there, said, ‘I smell smoke.’ And I did, too,” Jones said.
He said as the smoke poured out, it was his goal to put the fire out in hopes of saving other peoples’ apartments.
“I couldn’t see nothing but smoke; I had to hold my breath trying to do it. And I ran back out and came back out with it and the smoke kept coming. And I said, there’s still someone else up there. We need to go get them,” Jones said.
He said at one point, he ran and grabbed a fire extinguisher, which didn’t work.
"I run to it, grabbed, tried to use it, but it didn’t work. Then grabbed the one upstairs, nothing in it. And then went to the very last one at the back; it worked. But it didn’t put it out though, and then they showed up.”
They being the Longview Fire Department, who stopped the fire from spreading and quickly put it out.
Officials said it appears the fire started near a couch. The official cause is still under investigation.
