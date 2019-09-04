Longview massage parlor to pay $2,500 fine for insufficient records

According to an agreed order dated Aug. 14 and released to KLTV on Wednesday, an inspector with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation inspected Li He Massage, located at 414 E. Loop 281 on March 7. The inspector reported the business could not produce a copy of the initial consultation document provided to each client before their first session. The investigator also reported the rooms used for massages were adjacent to rooms being used for residential purposes and the doors were not joined by a door without a lock.