Longview massage parlor to pay $2,500 fine for insufficient records

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Longview massage business has agreed to pay a $2,500 fine following a state investigation.
According to an agreed order dated Aug. 14 and released to KLTV on Wednesday, an inspector with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation inspected Li He Massage, located at 414 E. Loop 281 on March 7. The inspector reported the business could not produce a copy of the initial consultation document provided to each client before their first session. The investigator also reported the rooms used for massages were adjacent to rooms being used for residential purposes and the doors were not joined by a door without a lock.
The order states the state department and the business have agreed on a $2,500 fine.
The state has conducted investigations on several Longview cases since March. They issued one warning in June and two more in August.
