Jacksonville police chief ‘excited for new adventure’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville’s police chief will be leaving the department at the end of this month, but it’s for a good reason.
Andrew Hawkes will be resigning from his position to become the future police chief of Sunnyvale, a small town in Dallas County.
“I applied, and I was the last man standing,” said Hawkes, who said he and his wife are from the Metroplex. “So, we’re getting ready to move back home and start a great adventure with the town of Sunnyvale and their awesome team they have and get the police department up and running.”
Sunnyvale currently is contracted with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services and doesn’t have it’s own department, but Hawkes will be changing that.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” Hawkes said. “It’s almost a chief’s dream to be able to start a department from the ground up - to hand pick your officers, design your patches, design your cars and badges and pick your necessary equipment - so, it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s going to be a really exciting time for the town of Sunnyvale, also.”
According to a press release from the City of Jacksonville, Hawkes was the lone finalist out of 96 applicants for the position.
“We appreciated Chief Hawkes’ dedication and service to Jacksonville and wish him the best of luck in his new position as Sunnyvale’s police chief” said City Manager Greg Smith in the press release. “Andrew has done a great job as police chief, and has set the path for JPD’s continued success.”
Hawkes has acted as Jacksonville’s police chief since July 2016. According to the press release, during his time as police chief, the department created a bike patrol program, a canine team, and a National Night Out program.
However, he said he’s most proud of a recognition his department received during his time at the reigns.
“Our biggest accomplishment is that we became a recognized agency through the Texas Police Chief’s Association Foundation’s ‘Best Practices Program’,” Hawkes said. “We had to meet 168 best practices to show we’re being transparent and that we’re a professional organization. It’s not easy; it’s not given to you. You have to pass all the steps, and we were able to do that in one year, and we’re real proud of that.”
He said he’s looking forward to building a premier department that is diverse, transparent, and professional, one that officers want to come work for.
According to the city, Hawkes’ resignation will be effective as of Sept. 24.
He said although they’re excited to be closer to home, he and his wife will miss their friends here in Jacksonville.
“We’re going to miss all the relationships we’ve developed over the last three and a half years, my wife and I,” Hawkes said. “But, we know the department is moving forward in the right direction, and I’m sure the city manager will pick a great chief to continue our traditions that we’ve started here.”
