1 injured in Longview apartment fire

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person was injured in a Tuesday night fire at a Longview apartment complex.
The fire occurred about 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Gilmer Road at Hidden Hills Apartment complex. Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two medic units and four support vehicles responded to the scene.
One person was home at the time of the fire and received injuries, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.
The person was found trapped inside the bathroom, unconscious and unresponsive.
Her identity has not been released at this time. May says she was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a Dallas hospital for treatment.
A small dog who was in the apartment died due to smoke inhalation.
May says the fire was contained to the apartment where it originated.
Fire investigators believe the blaze started from an unattended stove.
