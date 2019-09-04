Harrison County SWAT team serves warrant, seizes heroin, meth

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A search warrant executed on a home in Marshall yielded the seizure of drugs, and one arrest.
Chief Deputy B.J. Fletcher said that on Wednesday morning at 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members executed the search warrant at the residence of Marvin Pearson, at 5907 South Washington Street in Marshall. The warrant had been issued as a result of an investigation by HCSO narcotics investigators.
The warrant was served without incident, Fletcher said, and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be heroin and methamphetamines.
Pearson was arrested for two counts of possession of controlled substance PG1 greater than four grams, less than 200 grams. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail.
