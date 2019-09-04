Gladewater hay fire still burning 48 hours later

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A hay fire first discovered on Monday, continued to burn Wednesday near Loop 485 and Highway 80 in Gladewater.
The 300 bales of hay have been burning since at least 11:30 Monday morning. That’s when firefighters noticed smoke and found the hay fully involved.
The fire is being allowed to burn itself out. Hack Thompson, a very experienced farmer, says hay can smolder for days before a fire begins, and theorizes the hay may have been hit by lightning during Friday evening’s storm.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Thompson again Wednesday morning as Thompson continued to monitor the burning bales.
