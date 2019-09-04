Fire crews battle grass fire on Morningside Drive in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas volunteer fire departments battled a grass fire on Morningside Drive on Wednesday morning.
A firefighter at the scene said that the fire on Morningside Drive, or County Road 376, was about 2 to 3 acres in size. The firefighter said the grass fire is burning slowly because of the humidity.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
The Chapel Hill and Red Springs volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
