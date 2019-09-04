Fire crews battle grass fire on Morningside Drive in Smith County

Fire crews can be seen at the scene of a grass fire on Morningside Drive. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Alex Leroux | September 4, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:12 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas volunteer fire departments battled a grass fire on Morningside Drive on Wednesday morning.

A firefighter at the scene said that the fire on Morningside Drive, or County Road 376, was about 2 to 3 acres in size. The firefighter said the grass fire is burning slowly because of the humidity.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The Chapel Hill and Red Springs volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

Smoke rises from a grass fire on Morningside Drive. (Source: KLTV Staff)
