East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans are currently in effect for the following counties... Anderson, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Rusk, Trinity, and Upshur Counties until further notice. We are stuck. The weather pattern over the next 5 to 7 days will remain relatively unchanged. Low humidity for the next few days will slowly begin to rise as we head into the weekend as the southerly winds increase the humidity values, but other than that, mostly sunny skies with mild/warm mornings and hot afternoons are expected to continue. Just a bit cooler early next week, but other than that minor change, Hot and Dry conditions are likely to continue. Hurricane Dorian continues to move up the SE coast of the U.S. Fernand will continue to weaken over NE Mexico. Tropical Storm Gabrielle will remain out to sea and likely bother only shipping interests.