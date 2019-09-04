The Brook Hill School breaks ground on new turf baseball field

"Three state championships — 2010, ’11 and ’12 and one back in the early 2000s. We were in the state semi-finals two years ago. Baseball is a big sport here,” Dawkins said. “We think by building a turf field, it’ll not only cause our baseball players to take more pride in the program, it’ll cause people to look at coming to Brook Hill to play baseball because everybody likes to play on a turf field.”