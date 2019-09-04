Athens ISD: Bus was struck by pickup truck on Hwy 175, no students injured

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - According to a post by Athens school officials, a bus was in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.
The statement read:
Just before 5pm today, Sept. 3, Athens ISD bus #7 was struck by another vehicle as the bus attempted to unload students at a scheduled stop on Hwy. 175 East. No students were injured, nor was the driver of the bus. The driver of the pickup was transferred to the hospital in Athens and is believed to be in stable condition.
According to David Glover, AISD transportation supervisor, the bus driver made a routine stop on Hwy 175-E eastbound near Smith Lumber Company to drop off two students on CR 4504, which is a dead-end road. Bus video shows the driver activated the appropriate warning lights for unloading. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup, also headed eastbound, struck the driver’s side of the bus after the bus had stopped and activated its lights. Within 30 minutes of the accident, students were loaded onto another bus to be taken to their homes.
“This is something we are particularly sensitive to in our district,” said AISD Superintendent Blake Stiles. “We never want any accident of any kind to occur with children in our care. I’m thankful, as we all are, that none of our children or the driver were hurt.”
