Athens ISD: Bus was struck by pickup truck on Hwy 175, no students injured

According to David Glover, AISD transportation supervisor, the bus driver made a routine stop on Hwy 175-E eastbound near Smith Lumber Company to drop off two students on CR 4504, which is a dead-end road. Bus video shows the driver activated the appropriate warning lights for unloading. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup, also headed eastbound, struck the driver’s side of the bus after the bus had stopped and activated its lights. Within 30 minutes of the accident, students were loaded onto another bus to be taken to their homes.