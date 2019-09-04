Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Expect sunny skies and another hot afternoon ahead. High temperatures today will reach the upper 90s again. More of the same over the next few days with high temperatures getting close to the triple digits by the end of the work week. The tropics continue to stay active with Tropical Storm Fernand in the western Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, the clouds and rain associated with it will stay well to the south of East Texas and won’t affect our forecast at all. Southeast winds return to the forecast Friday which will cause the humidity levels to gradually rise through the weekend. Hot and humid to start next week with no real chance for rain to cool things off much at all, but as high pressure begins to weaken over the region by midweek, temperatures will fall a couple of degrees.