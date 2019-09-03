WEBXTRA: SWEPCO deploys crews, equipment to aid recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian

“We deployed several of our folks on Friday to head out toward Florida and of course they do so in a convoy fashion,” said Mark Robinson, external affairs manager for SWEPCO. “We are anticipating quite an impact with the Florida coast. They’re starting to see some rain right now talking with some of our guys. the first bands are kind of running over there and so they’re in the Palm Coast and Jacksonville area just kind of staged ready to go. They know that they’ll be some significant damage and there’s folks from Michigan, there’s folks from here in Texas and all over the United States."