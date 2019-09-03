WEBXTRA: Smith County house fire destroys home, displaces family

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is homeless tonight after a Tuesday morning fire destroyed most of their property.
“We just woke up and one end of the house was on fire,” homeowner Caroline Calfee says.
Firefighters were called out around 5:45 a.m. on McKay Road in the Flint area. Whitehouse, Flint-Gresham, Dixie, and Smith county ESD responded to the fire.
“We’re kind of shocked, but we’re grateful, thankful, everybody got out alive,” Calfee says.
The homeowners believe it may have started in the garage area. The couple was asleep when the fire broke out, and no one was injured. But two cats are unaccounted for. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.