UT Tyler president talks about new plaza on campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler has a new outdoor space that can be used for events or just to hang out. Construction of the UT Tyler plaza is complete.
“We embarked upon a task to create a new plaza. A new area for students to relax, study, throw a Frisbee if they want to. An area for the entire community. Campus community and the broader Tyler community to come together and interact," said UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell.
Tidwell said UT Tyler will hold its second annual career success conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
“It’s an opportunity for over 200 speakers from coast to coast to come to campus and share their stories for success," Tidwell said. “We expect over 6,000 students to be part of the conference. We are having it right out here on the plaza. Both our breakfast and our lunch will be out here on the plaza.”
Tidwell said the plaza was completed on Aug. 23.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.