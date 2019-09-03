Tuesday’s Weather: Hot and humid. High 98

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a warm start with fair skies and temperatures in the 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today and it will be hot again. Temperatures today will reach the upper 90s with light easterly winds. Much the same over the next few days with afternoon high temperatures getting very close to the triple digit mark. Light winds out of the east and northeast mean that humidity won’t be quite as high during the afternoons. No big changes to the forecast over the next several days. By the end of the weekend, a few more clouds will roll into East Texas along with a slight chance for rain that will carry over into early next week.