Smith County detectives release photos of suspects in July robbery

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County detectives are asking for help solving a July robbery case.
Tuesday the Smith County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two suspects in a July 15 robbery. The incident occurred at Race Runner gas station in the 22000 block of Highway 155 South.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a silver or gray pickup. The make or model of the vehicle is unknown. Police say it is believed that the suspects live in the area where the offense occurred.
To provide information on the case, contact Detective Sherman Dollison at 903-590-2968 or sdollison@smith-county.com.
