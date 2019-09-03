Red Zone Top 10 Week 2: Here are the teams you can’t miss

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year the Red Zone on KLTV and KTRE is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
So without further delay, here is Week 2′s Top 10:
1. Longview 6A (1-0) last Week: 1 - Longview stays at the top of the Red Zone top 10 after finding the strength late to hold off Lufkin 24-21 in their annual season opener. Quarterback Haynes King went 20-36 with 283 passing yards. He had 2 Interceptions but the running game for the Lobos secured three touchdowns in the win. The Lobos moved up to the No.4 spot in the overall state rankings. Longview will now focus their attention on Marshall. This will be the 109th meeting between the two teams.
2. Carthage 4A DI (1-0) Last Week: 3 – The Bulldogs did not make many friends in Jacksonville after beating the Indians 48-0 in the grand opening of the Tomato Bowl, following a year of renovations. Carthage racked up 497 yards of offense by the end of the night. Carthage will now play Liberty-Eylau, who lost to Arkansas High last week. It will be Carthage’s home opener.
3. Newton 4A DI (1-0) Last Week: 6 – It is early in the season but coach Drew Johnston seems to have picked up where his dad left off with the back-to-back state champion Eagles. Newton shut out Kirbyville 76-0 in week 1 action. The game was 60-0 at the half. The Eagles will have a harder task in front of them this week when they travel to Silsbee. The Tigers are ranked No.3 in 4A DII.
4. San Augustine 2DA I (1-0) Last Week: 8 – Talk about moving up the rankings. The Wolves entered the inaugural raking at No.8. On Friday they beat Big Sandy 77-7 in a statement win that brought home San Augustine the week 1 game ball. Quarterback Jayden Hicks through for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 91 yards and 3 touchdowns. San Augustine could see a drop in the Week 3 rankings depending on the rest of the region since they have a bye week 2.
5. Lufkin 5A DI (0-1) Last Week: 4 – It seems the Lufkin Panthers always are so close to beating Longview but in the end the Lobos just had one more play then they did. That was the case again last Friday. Lufkin opened the game with a 90 yard flee flicker touchdown pass. Longview was not phased and came right back. A late interception gave Lufkin one more chance but the pack could not convert and fell 24-21 to the defending state champions.
6. John Tyler 5A DI (0-1) Last Week 3: Yes, John Tyler lost to a 6A team in Mesquite Horn. Yes, Lufkin lost to a 6A team in Longview. The difference would be though that Lufkin came out looking a little more impressive then the Lions. That is not to say that JT is in trouble. This is a similar start to last year and JT made it all the way to the regional Finals. The Lions were hurt in the game by being outscored 22-0 in the third quarter. They will need to find a way to win against rival Tyler Lee on Saturday if they want to stay in the Top 10 for Week 3.
7. Jasper 4A DII (0-0) Last Week 7 - Jasper remains at the No.7 spot. Their season opener with Lumberton was ultimately cancelled due to weather in the area Friday. The Bulldogs will head to Bridge City Friday looking to get their first win.
8. Marshall 5A DII (0-1) Last Week: 5 – The Mavericks did not have a good Friday night. A lingering storm delayed their season opener against Tyler Lee almost 2 hours. Lee scored on the fourth play of the game and took a one score lead into the half. Marshall had a chance late to tie the game but miscues cost the Mavericks in the loss. They now will have to turn around and look to play spoilers on the road in Longview.
9. Gladewater 3A DI (1-0) Last Week: 9 – The Bears opened up fast against Spring Hill week 1, leading 21-0 after the first 12 minutes. Spring Hill came back but Gladewater’s defense held on to walk away with the week 1 win. Week 2 is the first test to see how good Gladewater can be when they travel to state ranked Atlanta Friday night.
10. Henderson 4A DI (1-0) NR– The Henderson Lions are the first team to move into the Top 10 that did not receive a ranking week 1. Henderson shut out Whitehouse 21-0 to open the season. Talk about good defense, the Lions only gave up 75 yards to the Wildcats. Henderson was able to gain 253 yards of offense. The Lions stay in the Top 10 could be short. They host 4A DII No.1 Pleasant Grove on Friday. If they win, expect to see the Lions climb in the poll.
*** Outsiders to keep an eye on – Kilgore, Van, Chapel Hill, Malakoff, Daingerfield, Diboll, Grapeland, Garrison, Tenaha
Each Tuesday during the season we will be releasing the updated rankings.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.