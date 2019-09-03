Traffic reopened on I-20 following overturned 18-wheeler in Van Zandt Co.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: All lanes of traffic have been reopened and the scene of the crash is cleared.
PREVIOUS: One westbound lane of traffic has been reopened on Interstate 20 following a major crash that had the westbound lanes shut down for hours near the town of Van.
An 18-wheeler overturned before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday west of Van, near Mile Marker 535, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Emergency crews responded to the wreck between the rest area and the overpass at Farm to Market Road 773.
Traffic was being diverted at Mile Marker 536 before one lane was reopened around 7 a.m.
Crews are clearing roofing tar shingles and nails spilled by in the crash.
Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.
