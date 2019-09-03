Officials announce date of Longview time capsule burial

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Historic Preservation Commission Subcommittee for Longview met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the time capsule which will be buried in celebration of Longview sesquicentennial celebration in 2020.
Chiefly discussed was a list of locally-owned Longview businesses who would be asked to contribute to the time capsule. There will be limitations as far as the size of objects. So far, about 50 businesses were chosen that have been established in the city for at least 10 years. The time capsule itself has been ordered.
“The subcommittee met several times and they looked at different time capsules. And they all agreed on one time capsule that they wanted and so that was the time capsule that was purchased,” said City Planner Angela Choy.
The capsule will be buried in front of the Longview Public Library during a ceremony scheduled for May 8, 2020.
