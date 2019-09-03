Officials announce date of Longview time capsule burial

Officials announce date of Longview time capsule burial
By Jamey Boyum | September 3, 2019 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:34 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Historic Preservation Commission Subcommittee for Longview met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the time capsule which will be buried in celebration of Longview sesquicentennial celebration in 2020.

Chiefly discussed was a list of locally-owned Longview businesses who would be asked to contribute to the time capsule. There will be limitations as far as the size of objects. So far, about 50 businesses were chosen that have been established in the city for at least 10 years. The time capsule itself has been ordered.

“The subcommittee met several times and they looked at different time capsules. And they all agreed on one time capsule that they wanted and so that was the time capsule that was purchased,” said City Planner Angela Choy.

The capsule will be buried in front of the Longview Public Library during a ceremony scheduled for May 8, 2020.

The Longview Public Library is looking for a few good musicians. The library is getting ready for the second year of its Music and Movement program and is looking for volunteer performers.
The Longview Public Library is looking for a few good musicians. The library is getting ready for the second year of its Music and Movement program and is looking for volunteer performers.

RELATED:

Longview plans to bury time capsule for city’s 150th birthday

Liftoff 2020: Gregg County Historical Museum launches metal balloon project

You’ve heard of Led Zeppelin? How about Metal Balloon?

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.