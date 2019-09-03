No burn ban issued for Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners did not implement a burn ban during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Humidity levels are dropping and Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks told commissioners he anticipates a burn ban will be necessary within a week.
On Friday, Upshur County became the latest East Texas county to implement a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. According to County Judge Todd Tefteller’s order, all outdoor burning is prohibited.
Violation of the Uphsur County burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.
