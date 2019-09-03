Narcotics K-9 deputy retires to handler’s home after 6 years of service

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -After six faithful years fighting crime and sniffing out narcotics for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 deputy Endy has earned his retirement.
Deputy Corey Cameron has served as Endy’s partner since Nov. 2013, when the department chose Endy to become part of its narcotics division.
“Endy is a Belgian Malinois. He came from Czechoslovakia,” Cameron explained. “He is a drug dog, handler protection dog, tracking dog; basically, just a patrol dog.”
Cameron said his canine partner has been responsible for numerous arrests over the years, primarily narcotics, but also including tracking down fleeing felons.
“He found several burglars inside of buildings, outside of buildings, as well as underneath a house,” Cameron said. “His specialty would be narcotics. He’s a really, really good dog for sniffing out the illegal narcotics.”
Six years of high-stress situations have taken their toll on Endy’s health, which is partly to blame for an early retirement. But it’s nothing a little rest, relaxation, and a special diet can’t fix, Cameron said.
“He has free roam of the house. He has his own dog food, his own water bowl,” he added. “My wife, basically she takes care of him just as much as I do. She knows just as much about his as I do. He takes to her just like he takes to me."
