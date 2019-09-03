Winona ISD superintendent: Five transported as precaution following bus crash

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a two-vehicle wreck involving a Winona ISD school bus.
Winona ISD reported Bus 10 was involved in the wreck. According to online records, Tyler crews are responding to a major traffic crash on Highway 155 North and Highway 271. The call came in at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Public Information Officer Don Martin with Tyler police reported initially there were no reported injuries. He said at about 4:46 p.m., officers at the scene later reported one woman was injured and two students on the bus may have possible injuries as well.
According to Superintendent Cody Mize, the bus had its full load at the time of the crash and it was a minor wreck. He said five students were transferred to be checked our for precautionary measures but no bumps or bruises were reported.
Winona ISD published a statement at about 4:38 p.m. about the crash. They reported “all students are safe and our driver is safe." They stated another bus is at the location and is waiting till it is all clear for students to be transported home.
They said Winona ISD Police Department, DPS are on scene along with Tyler police and EMS.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.