Jacksonville police chief to resign, help launch police department in Sunnyvale

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced on Police Chief Andrew Hawkes will be resigning from his position to become the future police chief of Sunnyvale.
The city announced on Tuesday Hawkes will be leaving the Jacksonville Police Department in order to start the Sunnyvale Police Department and act as their police chief. The town currently doesn’t have police department and has contracted the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
According to a press release from the City of Jacksonville, Hawkes was the lone finalist out of 96 applicants for the position.
“We appreciated Chief Hawkes dedication and service to Jacksonville and wish him the best of luck in his new position as Sunnyvale’s Police Chief” said City Manager Greg Smith in the press release. “Andrew has done a great job as Police Chief and has set the path for JPD’s continued success.”
Hawkes has acted as Jacksonville’s police chief since July 2016. According to the press release, during his time as police chief, the department created a bike patrol program, canine team and a National Night Out program.
According to the city, Hawkes’ resignation will be effective as of Sept. 24.
