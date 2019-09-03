Gladewater hay fire still burning nearly 24 hours later

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire that started in a Gladewater hay barn has been burning for nearly 24 hours.
Gladewater firefighters arrived at the metal barn around noon Monday to find the hay inside it fully engulfed. The fire is just off Loop 485 near the railroad overpass.
The burning hay has been removed from the metal barn, and right now the plan is to monitor the burning bales and allow the fire to burn itself out.
The Gladewater Fire Department called for aid from the White Oak, Sabine, and Clarksville fire departments to bring in more water.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
