Game of the Week: 109th meeting between Lobos, Mavs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - One of the oldest rivalries in Texas football will take center stage week 2 of the 2019 Red Zone season.
Longview hosting Marshall will be the Red Zone Game of the Week for week 2. The two schools have met up 108 times in the past, with the Lobos holding a 61-42-5 series lead.
Last year, Longview beat Marshall 60-14.
In week 1 action, Longview beat Lufkin 24-21. The win moved the Lobos up to the No.4 spot in the 6A state polls. Marshall fell to Tyler Lee and dropped to the No.7 spot in the 5A DII state polls.
Kickoff for the game from Lobo Stadium will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday Sept. 6. Highlights from the game will be aired on the Red Zone Show starting at 10:35 pm on KLTV and KTRE.
