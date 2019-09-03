1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County

Yesterday at 5:55 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on IH-20, two miles west of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling east on IH-20 in the inside lane when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the center median and then overcorrected to the right, traveling into the outside lane where it stuck a 2018 Kenworth T900 truck. The contact caused the Chevrolet to flip several times, ejecting the driver identified as Elizabeth Leigh Lindsey, 29, of Canton. Lindsey was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler were she was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Kenworth, who was not injured, was identified as Gary Lee Hoggard, 30, of Gladwin, MI. The crash remains under investigation.