Tyler police arrest suspect who threatened Walmart employees, customers with gun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a man was arrested Monday after threatening employees and customers at a Walmart store.
According to Tyler police, at 1:43 p.m. they received a 911 call from a Walmart employee located at 450 SSE Loop 323 in reference to a man threatening to shoot everyone with a gun.
The suspect, who has been identified as Trumaine Washington, 32, of Tyler, had gotten into an altercation with an employee inside the store.
According to police, he employee went to get a store manager when Washington took out a handgun from his backpack, placed a loaded magazine in the gun, and racked the chamber. Washington then started yelling that he was going to shoot and start killing people.
Several officers responded, and arrived on scene at 1:47 p.m. Officers located Washington in the parking lot and took him into custody at 1:50 p.m. without incident, they confirmed.
Police said no shots were fired by anyone and no injuries were reported. Washington was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and transported to Smith County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.