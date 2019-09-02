Tyler police identify woman who drowned at Lake Tyler Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the identity of a woman who drowned on Lake Tyler Sunday.
According to Tyler Police, Natalie Orr, 22, of Bullard, drowned on the lake Sunday.
According to Texas Game Warden Capt. Quint Balkcom, the drowning occurred at Party Cove on Lake Tyler.
About 6:15 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews with the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department and Bullard Fire responded to the scene, off FM 3341 and Eastside Road. First responders set up at a home in the 17000 block of Eastside Road.
PREVIOUS STORY: Official confirms 1 dead following drowning at Lake Tyler
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.