Serena turns ankle in US Open win; Djokovic quits his match

"I can't afford to look at it that way. Every single match I have played, people come and they play their best. The women that I play are not generally playing at this level against other players in the locker room, so for me, I have to be the greatest, whether it's against the second seed, the No. 1 seed, or the No. 80th player in the world," said Williams, who faces No. 18 Wang Qiang next. "I have to show up or else I'm going to go home."