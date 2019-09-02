Natalie Orr’s family describes her as ‘strong swimmer’ following drowning incident at Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard woman is dead after police say she jumped from a moving boat and drowned. It happened around 6:30 Sunday night. Crews from Whitehouse and Bullard fire departments were called to an area off F.M. 3341 on Lake Tyler in Smith County.
Natalie Orr, 22, drowned in the lake while spending the day with friends and family on the water.
“She jumped off of the boat while it was moving and they immediately stopped the boat, and she came back up, and was talking to everybody and then she went back under like she was going to swim, like swim back to us, and she never came back up,” Orr’s cousin Amber Hunt says.
Hunt says Orr was known to be a strong swimmer.
“We think she may have hit her head, like there were a lot of boats coming and going, you know she could have easily came back up and bumped her head, I don’t know,” Hunt says.
When Natalie failed to surface, her friends called 9-1-1, and within 30 minutes, first responders were searching the cove near Channel Bay West on Lake Tyler, looking for any sign of Natalie.
“We knew, we had the worst in our mind. It had already been 30 minutes, and there was no sign of her,” Hunt says.
What happened after Natalie went back underwater is still under investigation.
“Something had to have happened, because she originally did come back up and was talking to everybody and being funny and then…,” Hunt says.
Texas Game Wardens recovered Orr’s body around 7 p.m. near Channel Bay West.
Natalie Orr’s friends describe her as an outgoing, fun-loving woman. She worked as an at-home healthcare provider, and they say she had a heart for others.
Tyler police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death.
