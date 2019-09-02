Multiple departments respond to grass fire in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three fire departments and the forest service responded to a grass fire in Gregg County on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. in a remote area east of FM 2087, a few miles north of the Sabine River. A property owner in the area was mowing a field when he saw smoke several hundred yards away.
He and co-workers called 911.
Kilgore, Elderville-Lakeport and Longview fire departments initially responded. The property owner said the fire really kicked up with wind gusts, but several grass trucks got the fire under control.
The Forest service was called in to establish a plow line around the fire. There were no structures threatened by the fire.
The cause is unknown at this time.
