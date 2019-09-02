Multi-million dollar restoration project continues at historic Marion County Courthouse

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - They’ve been working on it since April, and it’s actually a little ahead of schedule.
And the renovation at the Marion County Courthouse has uncovered a few surprises to county officials.
It’s gone through a few changes since it was built over a century ago, but they are in the process of putting it back like it was, according to Marion County Judge Leward LeFluer.
“They’re doing the abatements on the glue that was used for the original tile. They have to pull all that stuff out before we can actually go on. That’s why it looks like more of a crime scene than a construction zone,” LeFluer said.
Fortunately, the asbestos was only found in the floor glue so it’s not a huge issue, although it was throughout the courthouse. Outside they’ve been using scaffolding.
“What they’re doing is acid washing bricks, repairing any mortar. They’ll also use that scaffolding when they redo the roof, so it’s a top to bottom restoration,” LaFluer stated.
And speaking of top, upstairs in the courtroom there were a couple surprises when the false ceiling was removed.
“The entire ceiling is somewhat domed or curved. The second is stenciling that goes around the entire courtroom,” LeFluer said.
The old duct work will be removed and new ducts will be placed in the attic area.
Kevin Scott with JRJ Construction says this is his fifth courthouse renovation.
“Each one of them is typically unique on their own to a degree, but the similarities between all of them is very similar,” Scott said.
And he thinks that’s because:
“There was a few architects back that done these jobs. That’s why they’re all so similar,” Scott revealed.
He also says the woodwork is a challenge.
“These buildings, they’ve been covered up, beat up, just abused through the years. But nothing we’re not used to. We’ll bring it all back, shine it up, and it will look like it’s brand new,” Scott added.
And to get there it’s a slow meticulously careful process getting back to 1913.
The project is projected to be complete in about two years. LeFluer said they are a week ahead of schedule.
Jamey Boyum also toured the historic Marion County Courthouse in April 2019 just as work was beginning.
