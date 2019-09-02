Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a clear, hot, and sunny day ahead. If you are heading out to the lake, having an afternoon barbeque, or are just laying by the pool, conditions outside will be great. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s by this afternoon with clear and sunny skies. Overnight we will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with mostly sunny skies and upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies and upper 90s will stick around for the rest of the workweek. Next weekend is looking to be hot and sunny again with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s.