Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Humidity values are slightly lower than usual although heat index values will still push closer to 100 degrees today. Quiet and mostly clear skies tonight. Tomorrow we’ll see another round of sunny skies, waking up in the middle 70s then warming back into the middle to upper 90s during the afternoon. Higher pressure expected to shift back over East Texas during the second half of the workweek meaning slim chances for rain and mostly sunny skies through Saturday. A few scattered showers possible on Sunday, an maybe an isolated chance for a shower on Monday, otherwise our dry streak will continue into next week. Happy Labor Day!