Longview police arrest 2 men for racing on Loop 281

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two men police say were racing each other on Loop 281 in Longview overnight have been arrested.
Lorenzo Martin Davis, 20, of Kilgore, and Martavious D. Henderson, 24, of Longview, were booked into the Gregg County Jail just before 2 a.m. Monday.
The two were caught racing at Loop 281 and Airline Road according to a spokesperson for the Longview Police Department.
Davis and Henderson are each charged with racing on a highway, and Davis has an additional charge of not having a driver’s license.
Both were released on surety bonds later on Monday, according to judicial records.
