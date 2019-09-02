Longview police arrest 2 men for racing on Loop 281

Longview police arrest 2 men for racing on Loop 281
Martavious Henderson, left, and Lorenzo Davis were caught racing at Loop 281 and Airline Road, according to police.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 2, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 5:54 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two men police say were racing each other on Loop 281 in Longview overnight have been arrested.

Lorenzo Martin Davis, 20, of Kilgore, and Martavious D. Henderson, 24, of Longview, were booked into the Gregg County Jail just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The two were caught racing at Loop 281 and Airline Road according to a spokesperson for the Longview Police Department.

Davis and Henderson are each charged with racing on a highway, and Davis has an additional charge of not having a driver’s license.

Both were released on surety bonds later on Monday, according to judicial records.

Related stories:

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 injured in Longview wreck

Street race turns into Longview police chase

Longview police hear engines of vehicles lined up to race, teen arrested

Driver arrested during highway race in Longview

Two men arrested in Longview for racing on Loop 281

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.