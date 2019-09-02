LeTourneau hires new track coach

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Letourneau University’s cross country meet Saturday, a chance to get to know their new coach under competitive circumstances. Kathleen Raske just arrived from Carbondale Ill, home of the mighty Southern Illinois University Salukis, where she coached and led SIU to top 25 finishes in track and field, and in her day she competed as a hurdler. After coaching stints at SIU and Sacramento State, she’s looking to build Letourneau’s young track program
“We’re going to work hard to recruit talented academically minded strong student athletes. Who are looking for this kind of environment, we are going to be working to bring student athletes in who could help us to win the ASC championship and beyond,” Raske said.
Her badges represent where she’s been all over the world coaching and competing. At Sacramento State, Raske was the only woman in NCAA history to coach a men’s team to many conference championships in any sport, she is a great fit for Letourneau
“We’re excited to be here in Texas at Letourneau and we’re excited to continue to build a program here at Letourneau with the experience that we bring to the table and the type of institution that it is, we’re really looking forward to the challenge,” Raske said.
