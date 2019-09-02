LeTourneau hires new track coach

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At Letourneau University’s cross country meet Saturday, a chance to get to know their new coach under competitive circumstances. Kathleen Raske just arrived from Carbondale Ill, home of the mighty Southern Illinois University Salukis, where she coached and led SIU to top 25 finishes in track and field, and in her day she competed as a hurdler. After coaching stints at SIU and Sacramento State, she’s looking to build Letourneau’s young track program