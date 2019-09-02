WEBXTRA: Fire crews respond to barn fire in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Four fire departments responded to a barn fire that has been burning for over five hours.
The fire is just off the Gladewater loop near the railroad overpass.
It’s not the metal barn that is burning, it’s the hay stored in it. Gladewater firefighters spotted heavy smoke about 11:30 a.m. as they were on their way to lunch. They arrived on scene to find the structure and hay in it fully involved. They called for aid from the White Oak, Sabine, and Clarksville fire departments to bring in more water.
They expect to be on scene for several more hours.
