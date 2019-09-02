ETBU breaks ground on new chapel, park

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Baptist University has broken ground at the future site of a chapel and park.
The groundbreaking starts the process of building the Chapel on the Hill and Kenny Ponder Park.
Kenny Ponder was the executive vice president of Master Woodcraft Cabinetry. ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said Friday Ponder’s family wanted to give a gift that would also be a lasting memorial to their late son.
“What today is is a day of consecration of sacred space. a space that will be committed to prayer, to worship, and to commitment where lives will be united in the sanctity of marriage between man and wife. Where people will come and pray to God. Where people will come to worship the Lord Jesus,” Blackburn said.
Construction is expected to start after Labor Day. The project is expected to take about 10 months to complete, Blackburn said.
