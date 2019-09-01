Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with clear beautiful skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. By this afternoon we will warm to the lower 90s and continue to see clear and sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow for Labor Day expect lots of sunshine, temperatures in the mid-90s, and a light breeze from the east. Tuesday will bring around lots of sunshine and mid-90s. That will be the pattern for the rest of the workweek. Next weekend is shaping up to be hot and sunny with temperatures in the mid-90s.