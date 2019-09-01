Gov. Greg Abbott orders flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of Midland-Odessa shooting victims

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Midland and Odessa.
“Midland-Odessa was struck by a senseless and cowardly attack today,” the governor said. “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to both communities in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.”
Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Sept. 5 and return to full-staff the following day.
At least eight people have died following the shooting that took place Saturday. More than 20 people were injured.
