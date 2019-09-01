East Texas broadcaster, Don Skylar, dead at 87

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - East Texas broadcaster Don Skylar has died.
According to an obituary from Hilliard Funeral Home, Skylar passed away on August 29.
The obituary said Skylar was a Tyler resident for 21 years, formerly living in Daytona Beach, Florida. The obituary said he honorably served as Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked in sonar on the USS Abbot. He was an honorary Shriner, and belonged to the Sunrise Lion Club and Tyler Contact Club.
He worked for the radio station KTBB as well as CBS 19. The obituary also said he worked for Sunbeam Bread as a print model. The obituary said he was awarded numerous awards by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce
Funeral services will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home located at 386 N. Maple Street in Van on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.