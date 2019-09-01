Official confirms 1 dead following drowning at Lake Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman died Sunday evening in a drowning at Lake Tyler.
According to Texas Game Warden Capt. Quint Balkcom, the drowning occurred at Party Cove.
About 6:15 p.m., emergency crews with the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department and Bullard Fire responded to the scene, off FM 3341 and Eastside Road. First responders set up at a home in the 17000 block of Eastside Road.
At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.
Units from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and TPWD Game Wardens are also on the scene, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Other details are limited at this time. This story will continue to update as new information is received.
