New law goes in effect Sept. 1st following tragic death of San Antonio teen

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After a Texas teenager was killed by a boat propeller in 2012, her family has done everything possible to help change a Texas law.
And after seven long years of mourning, the new law will officially go in effect September 1st.
San Antonio teen, Kali Gorzell was fishing off Port Aransas when she was accidentally thrown off the boat.
A family friend was behind the wheel, he made a gradual turn, but the boat swapped ends 180 degrees and Kali was struck by the propellers and killed.
“They’re bad about circling around and they will strike you and run over you,” bass fisherman Tony Maynard says.
It was a terrible accident that could have been avoided with a simple switch.
“The engine cut off switch on a vessel attaches to the operator by a chord or a lanyard, and if the operator were to get too far from the steering console, or fall overboard, it pulls that tether and turns off the engine,” Texas Game Warden Brad Clark says.
Beginning September 1st, Kali’s law will make it a requirement for boaters to always be connected to the engine cut off switch, or kill switch while driving.
“If you were to fall overboard, one you will be able to retrieve your boat because it won’t go away from you, but also, you don’t have an unmanned boat that’s under power going across the lake,” Clark says.
The new law applies to all boats less than 26 feet in length.
In December of last year, Congress passed the U.S. Coast Guard reauthorization bill that, starting in January of 2019, required manufacturers and dealers to install engine cutoff switches on all new boats less than 26 feet in length.
