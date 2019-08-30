Tyler police officer’s road to recovery after cancer diagnosis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clint Gardner was diagnosed with cancer in September of last year.
“He was on patrol and he had double vision in his left eye,” said Kenneth Gardner, describing the beginning of his brother’s cancer battle. “He went to the eye doctor and started having headaches. They ended up doing some scans and that’s when they found the tumor at the base of his skull.”
Clint was scheduled to have surgery last October to remove the tumor.
“They went in to do the surgery and they realized it was a different type of cancer than they thought, and they were unable to remove it,” said Kenneth. “So, they stopped the surgery at that point and they treated it with radiation and chemotherapy to shrink the tumor to get to where they could do the stem cell transplant.”
Clint has an aggressive form of multiple myeloma.
“In the end of June he did a stem cell transplant,” said Kenneth. “Since then, he was in the hospital for about a month — almost the whole month of July — and he has since had to stay at home away from everybody because of his immune system.”
But, Clint’s diagnosis isn’t keeping him down.
“He’s probably handled it better than I would, I think,” said Kenneth. “Every time you see him, the boy has a smile on his face. He’s been in good spirits throughout the whole thing.”
Kenneth said the community support for his brother and their family has been amazing.
“They’ve been great from the very beginning,” said Kenneth. “I can’t go anywhere without someone asking me how my brother’s doing.”
On Wednesday, Clint got some good news.
“He went to the doctor yesterday and had a good report,” said Kenneth. “He is in remission, but he will have to go to Dallas every other week for the next two to four years for maintenance treatments for the cancer.”
Kenneth said Clint is hoping to return to work at the Tyler Police Department in the beginning of 2020.
