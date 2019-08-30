Texas Oncology - Tyler celebrates 25 years of caring for East Texas cancer patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Oncology - Tyler is celebrating 25 years of being a community-based cancer care center and premier research institution.
The center was founded in 1994 by Dr. Gary Kimmel who died in 2018.
Over the past 25 years, Texas Oncology - Tyler has evolved into a leading research site, providing East Texans with access to notable clinical trial and breakthrough treatments.
"The beauty of having a community-based cancer center is it allows patients to not be isolated. When you are getting cancer therapy, you sometimes have to visit doctors two or three times a week. This allows people to stay close to home, close to family, close to things that are familiar, said Dr. Mark Saunders, a Radiation Oncologist at Texas Oncology - Tyler Radiation.
Robin Gilliam said that was what made her choose the center when she needed treatment.
“When I got sick the first time, I heard my dad in the hall saying let’s just take her to Houston, and I called my dad in the room and said I don’t want to go anywhere. I want to stay home as long as i can," she said.
