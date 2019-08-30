Smith County Sheriff’s Office announces retirement of K-9 deputy

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of one of their K-9 deputies.
“It is with mixed emotions that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office announces the retirement of Deputy Endy,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office reported that due to medical issues and Deputy Endy’s age, his partner, Deputy Corey Cameron, has decided that it is time for Deputy Endy to retire.
“While Deputy Endy still possesses the heart, drive and determination to do the job, his physical ability has diminished to the point he is unable to do so,” the press release stated.
The eight-year-old Belgian Malinois has been Cameron’s partner and a deputy with the sheriff’s office since November 2013.
“Endy has been a cornerstone of our [K-9] Unit for many years and his service will be greatly missed," said Lt. Jeff Hobson in the press release.
The sheriff’s office reported that over the span of his career as a K-9 deputy, Endy has proven his worth multiple time and “has earned his retirement.”
“He is now able to enjoy the rest of his days in comfort, while remaining at home to be loved and cherished by Deputy Cameron and his family,” the press release stated.
His partner, Deputy Cameron, will continue to serve as a handler in the K-9 Unit as the sheriff’s office begins the process of finding him a new K-9 partner.
