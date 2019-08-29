East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans remain in effect for Kaufman, Henderson, Anderson, Houston, Trinity, and Rusk Counties Until Further Notice. Fairly quiet weather pattern for the next week or so. Very warm afternoons and mild mornings likely. Just a few PM showers and/or thundershowers possible Friday and Saturday. For the most part, the Labor Day Weekend will be very warm and rain-free. Lots of sunshine is expected next week with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 90s. No significant chance for rain is expected. Hurricane Dorian is likely to increase to a Major Hurricane on Friday and is still expected to make landfall along the East Coast of Florida on Monday...now later in the afternoon on Monday as a Category 4 Hurricane. Winds are expected to be near 130 mph as Dorian makes landfall. All of this is according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center. Stay tuned!