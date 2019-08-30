EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm again this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies today. A few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible this afternoon and early evening especially in northern counties of East Texas. Some showers and thundershowers are expected to develop north of the Red River and if they hold together, could bring a little bit of rain to East Texas. These will diminish quickly as they move south during the early evening. Partly cloudy, hot and humid for the holiday weekend. A very slight chance for rain, mainly in Deep East Texas Saturday afternoon, but by Sunday the rain chances dwindle away. Mostly sunny skies into the Labor Day holiday with temperatures in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions continue through much of next week.