East Texas Ag News: What algae is good for your farm pond?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - If you have algae in your pond, you probably consider it a nuisance, but it actually can be beneficial to your water.
This is according to county extension agents in Angelina County. They tell us one type of algae referred to as the good algae is planktonic algae. The microscopic, single-celled, and free-floating algae exist in the top few feet of a pond or lake where there is the most sunlight.
This type of algae is what gives the water a green color.
Planktonic algae are normal and desirable, because they are essential to the pond’s food chain.
It supports larger fish populations because animals can feed off of it. It also provides oxygen to the pond.
You can get the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.